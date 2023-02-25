‘Another One'… Next Winter Storm To Impact New England Early Next Week

As our late-week snow ends, cold temperatures filter into New England this weekend. Saturday will feature sub-freezing temperatures all day. A weak system overhead will bring in a chance for flurries throughout Saturday evening. Sunday is slightly warmer with highs near 40°.

With another storm system on deck 2,500 miles away, we’ll likely be tracking its effects in our region next Monday night through the day on Tuesday.

Given the cold air in place, with a warmer air due south, another mixed precipitation type of event is likely. The depth of cold is a little more widespread this go around, so snow will likely make it further south into Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.

Heaviest Snow will be with elevation of the Berkshires and the Worcester Hills. There, odds favor hot spots of 6-8” in accumulating snow, while further east into Middlesex Co, and Suffolk county, totals will taper toward the coast. With some cold air along the coast, it’s very possible we see a wintry mix event along the South Coast, Cape Ann and Cape Cod.

On many accounts, the commute throughout Tuesday will likely be difficult. This storm will be the culmination of two disturbed areas of weather. There perhaps may be a brief intermission in the wintry precipitation sometime Tuesday afternoon, but it doesn’t look to substantial enough to dry out the entire evening.

The storm departs by midday Wednesday, but the cold will still remain. The extended outlook continues to favor near-normal to slightly-below-normal cold to start March.