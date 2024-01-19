We're getting a slight "easing" of the cold Friday thanks to this tricky storm system moving south of the islands.

Temperatures will still be below freezing (there are limits), but many spots will near 30 — or even above freezing on Cape Cod — as the winds turn in from the northeast.

How much snow are we getting?

And that's precisely why we'll see ocean effect snow from this storm system. That colder wind over the warmer waters of the Atlantic will create bands of snow that favor coastal communities on the South Shore Friday afternoon and evening. It's here that we could see 1 to 3 inches in some spots.

The very nature of this ocean effect means that some towns or cities could come away with less that that if they miss out on the "streamers" of snow coming in off the ocean.

Cold winds will blow the numbing air in this evening and overnight. We'll wake to wind chills near or below zero in many spots, and wind gusts to 25 miles per hour at times. Saturday night the winds are a bit stronger, with gusts 25-35 mph at times. Both nights feature wind chills as cold as 5 above to 5 below. Brrr!

Slight warmup next week, more storms possible

As far as the warmup next week, well — temper your expectations. We see two separate cold high-pressure systems coming down to snuff out any extended warmup. Sure, we may pop above 40 for a couple of days, but reinforcing shots of cold air could mean we slip into the 30s Tuesday — and experience mixed precipitation Tuesday night — and again at the tail end of the week.

Lots to play out in the days ahead. Mother Nature certainly isn't letting off the gas pedal this month.

Enjoy the weekend and stay warm!