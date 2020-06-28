Thunderstorms Could Bring Damaging Wind, Hail Across New England

Thunderstorms are expected across New England throughout the afternoon and evening, and some could bring damaging wind and hail.

The chance to see rain in Northern New England and even the Merrimack Valley is higher than Saturday so make sure to keep an eye to the sky and keep that umbrella handy. A few of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind and one inch hail. The threat for storms will remain until 8 p.m.

Showers and storms end by midnight giving way to a mostly cloudy night with a few sprinkles and patchy dense fog especially along the South Coast, Cape Cod and Islands as well as down East Maine. Lows will be in the 60s.

Next week looks unsettled, but far from a washout, with a blend of sun and clouds and afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be cooler too, in the 70s near the coast while low 80s inland, thanks to an upper level low that will keep us under a northeasterly flow until mid-week, but the humidity remains high.

We will tend to dry out as we move closer to Friday and temperatures will rebound as well, highs back into the 80s though a bit cooler near the coast during the holiday weekend.

Our exclusive 10-day First Alert forecast shows temperatures climbing back into the upper 80s and low 90s following the 4th of July weekend.