Another sunny, warm day before rain and cooler temps return

Everyone's saying to enjoy the sunshine and warmth Tuesday before it vanishes, but I suggest you remember Tuesday (and Monday for that matter), to remind yourself that it can get this warm this time of year if we're in the right setup.

Of course, that's not our setup going forward.

The pattern turns wetter and cooler starting Wednesday, and although the look of the 10-day forecast may give you panic attacks about a repeat of last summer, remember that we're not yet in summer and there's still time to turn things around.

That said, I'm not seeing a long dry spell anytime soon. Projections into mid-month are at the very least occasionally unsettled and the very worst, reminiscent of last June.

Wednesday's batch of rain will provide us with a solid soaking in the morning, followed by a break in the afternoon. Could be a few leftover showers into the evening, but many stay cloudy and dry.

Our highs only manage to make it back to the upper 50s to near 60. Thursday, we'll be between weather systems, with a chance at some rain late day. Unfortunately, our temperatures slump even more. Back to the low and mid-50s.

The forecast reaches rock bottom by Friday with a potential coastal storm swinging by to our south. This bears watching for periods of heavy rain.

We'll reach the lowest of the low for the week with highs likely staying in the upper 40s.