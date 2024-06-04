Another warm and sunny day Tuesday — here's when rain returns

Another nice day on tap! While the coast will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s, areas inland will push 80 degrees this afternoon.

Wednesday will be uniformly warm, with highs in the low to mid-80s. We'll see a slight uptick in humidity. It will not be noticeably muggy until Thursday.

We will break our dry spell on Thursday. It will come in quickly and strong. Scattered storms and pockets of downpours possible Thursday morning during commute time. Lingering showers/storms are possible for the second half of the day.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On the bright side, this will relieve allergy sufferers. The high pollen count continues until the rain rinses it out.

Once the door opens to rain chances, they stay with us through the weekend. Saturday has the opportunity for scattered showers and an isolated storm. If you are planning to attend the pride parade, be prepared to get wet at least a time or two.