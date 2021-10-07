Another Warm Fall Day Before Potential Weekend Showers

We'll see a mostly clear sky overnight Thursday into Friday, with temperatures dropping into the 50s across southern New England, a few 40s across the interior, and mostly in the 40s across the northern New England. A few areas may see some fog develop, as well, especially across some of the valleys.

Friday starts off sunny, but we'll end the day with some clouds as a back-door cold front arrives out of the northeast. Highs across New England are looking warm again, in the upper 60s to low 70s in southern New England into northern areas, with the exception of Maine, where we'll see highs mostly in the 60s. Along the New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts coastline, including Cape Cod, we may see temperatures back off into the 60s later in the day as the wind turns more out of the northeast.

Behind the cold front, we'll be dealing with lots of clouds and noticeably cooler temperatures Friday night, and especially during the day Saturday. A few passing showers and sprinkles are possible from time to time, but we're not expecting any major problems. Friday night lows will be in the 40s and 50s south, and in the 40s north. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s for most of the region, and in the 50s across Maine.

We're watching a system south of New England Sunday that may try to spin up a few showers across Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts in the afternoon. Right now, our inhouse model is showing roughly a 25% chance for rain across northern Massachusetts with close to a 50% chance across coastal Connecticut.

For now, we'll keep the chance for showers in the forecast Sunday evening into Sunday night. Highs across New England on Sunday will be in the 60s.

Though the weekend is looking cooler, the foliage will be looking great across northern New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont! Get out there and enjoy it!