April Opens With Cold, Raw Weather

It's a chilly and raw start to April.

Drizzle and showers will linger as the system intensifies and departs the region. There will be enough cold air with a northwest wind that could allow flakes to fly just about anywhere Thursday evening and night, from Vermont all the way down to Cape Ann and Boston.

Snow will continue to fall across the North Country and summits, where we've seen 3-6 inches of snow so far.

Much of Thursday's moisture will freeze at night on roads, especially north and west of Boston, with black ice being an issue late at night into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the teens north and 20s south with a few spots around 32 degrees.

A frosty start to Friday will give way to a mix of clouds and sun with highs running 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, so it will be chilly for the Red Sox' opener, which was postponed from Thursday due to rain.

Friday night will be cold again with lows in the teens and 20s giving way to another frosty morning on Saturday.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure rules Saturday -- a morning with temperatures in the 20s -- but we rebound nicely to the 50s during the afternoon under a mainly sunny sky.

The forecast turns tricky for Easter Sunday. It looks like we will be sandwiched between a front and a surface trough that could yield light rain or snow Saturday night into Sunday morning for the state of Maine with a blend of clouds lingering all day.

Next week will be interesting, as a storm east of Maine is going to stall and hit reverse, trying to send energy into eastern New England while western New England may have sunshine and milder temperatures.

