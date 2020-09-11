forecast

Autumn Air Moves in for the Weekend

Morning temperatures will fall to the 40s in the suburbs, and hover in the low 50s in the major cities

By Pete Bouchard

The downpours came…and went. While some got soaked, others got a nothing-burger of sprinkles and gray skies. Such is the way of the tropical plume.

Models struggled with this one – a lot. Heavy rain was supposed to clobber southeast Massachusetts into the afternoon and night. Instead, the warm, humid air colluded with some mid-level lift in the Merrimack Valley and the skies opened up.

As night fell, the showers shifted towards the Cape and Islands and the enormous plume of rain that was destined to do the rainy deed just clipped Nantucket. It wouldn’t hurt as much if we weren’t steeped in drought. But we are. And it does.

Weather Stories

forecast 14 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Scattered Downpours, Thunder Could Cause Flash Flooding for Some

forecast 18 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Afternoon Downpours Pose Flood Potential

Next batch of showers is feeble and shouldn’t arrive until evening Sunday. Some may bleed over to Monday morning, but there won’t be a lot to go around.

On the temperature front, the numbers are sliding, and the air is drying. Plenty of autumn air to come into the weekend. Mornings will fall to the 40s in the suburbs, and hover in the low 50s in the major cities. Saturday gets the nod as the pick of the weekend, as Sunday sees the clouds increase in the afternoon.

Enjoy the weekend.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherNew England weather forecastBoston weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us