Beautiful, breezy Thanksgiving holiday weekend

We’re off to a good start for the holiday weekend. Yesterday’s highs in the 50s will try and hang on along the coast and down throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, but the higher elevations around Greater Worcester and most of the Merrimack Valley will remain in the cooler mid-40s. Winds will be brisk, but the gusts ease by afternoon as you dart to and fro visiting relatives.

Travel looks fine all around New England this weekend. No issues with precipitation, very few clouds, and steady breezes (gusty in the mountain passes of Northern New England). We’ll step down the temps a bit tomorrow - and more so Saturday - after a cold frontal passage on Friday afternoon. In fact, some spots will struggle to bust freezing on Saturday after a cold start in the upper 10s and 20s. This deep cold will be short-lived, however as somewhat milder air returns by Sunday.

It’s this corner-turning that ensures our next weather system Sunday night and early Monday will be in liquid form. Showers will reach us late Sunday night and spill into the Monday morning commute (welcome back to work/school). This is a quick-mover, so we expect drying and brightening for the afternoon.

Looking ahead, there’s not much else in the pipeline next week. Sun dominates through Friday, but temperatures will remain below normal (especially Wednesday) for much of the week. Perhaps it’s a good thing we don’t have any storms prowling around.

Happy Thanksgiving! Be safe and enjoy.