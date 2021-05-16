Weather forecast

Beautiful Start to Sunday, Chance for Showers and Storms Late

Temperatures will approach 80° again on Sunday

By Chris Gloninger

A beautiful weekend rolls on despite out shower and thunderstorm chances.

Several towns came close to 80° on Saturday and we will be a degree or two cooler today. Showers and thunderstorms will be a bit more widespread this afternoon, but no shower or thunderstorm should last longer than 20-30 minutes.

This rinse, wash, repeat pattern will continue for the next few days. Mornings will start off sunny, clouds will fill in during the afternoon and showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Monday, but rebound by Tuesday.

By midweek, 80° warmth will be possible. The warmest weather will be around for Wednesday and Thursday, with cooler weather returning to close the week and for next weekend. Temperatures will jump back into the mid 70s by the following week.

