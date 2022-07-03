Beautiful Sunny Skies!

What a lovely change we’ve seen from this morning up to now. Our dew points were nearing 70 degrees in the early hours across some areas south, while now we see those numbers dropping to the 50s & 40s. Along our northern cities, our dew points have gone down to the 20s & 30s!

Well, the sunny skies continue and our dry & quiet weather will remain in control for the evening and tonight. This means that if you have plans for grilling, fireworks watching or beaching, the forecast is on your side to cooperate with any outdoor activities. Pleasant temperatures will remain for the evening and our lows drop to the 50s tonight, along with some lower 60s across southern New England.

For our 4th of July, sunny skies remain, dew points continue low & comfortable and the wind remains calm. Our pleasant and fabulous conditions will come to an end on Tuesday morning once our dew points grow back up to the 60s and showers move in by the morning. Not everyone will get these showers on Tuesday morning, but the chance of storms will likely develop through the afternoon as more heat and humidity combine; our set up will likely allow for showers to continue into Tuesday night.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wednesday features improving conditions by the afternoon and highs that will benefit from a sight cool down. Highs will reach the upper 70s along increasing sun and improving conditions through Thursday with only an isolated chance of showers.

Friday will bring the chance of showers again and our 10 day forecast will overall feature mostly seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.