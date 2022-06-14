Beautiful Weather Midweek With a Chance of Storms by Friday

High pressure will provide the region with a beautiful stretch of weather through midweek, excellent conditions for the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

We’ll see mostly pleasant conditions this evening with temperatures falling through the 70s. The only issue we see is across far northern New England as well as into Downeast Maine where some showers and storms will pop up this evening through early tonight.

Tonight will be a perfect night to give the air conditioner a rest, with mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions with lows mostly in the 50s north, near 60 south. Wind will turn more out of the northeast bringing slightly cooler temperatures along the coastline Wednesday with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.

The slightly cooler air will make it a few miles inland, but with the high sun angle, dry air, and plenty of sunshine to work with, we’ll still see highs pushing 80 degrees. Winds will turn more out of the south Thursday helping bring in slightly more humid air with warm conditions.

The next chance for rain showers and thunderstorms comes along late Thursday and Thursday night, most of which will be scattered in nature, as warm and muggy air moves into the region. Friday is looking downright hot and humid with highs reaching the upper 80s. There is also the threat of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could reach severe levels, which is why we issued a First Alert Stamp on our 10-Day Forecast. The hot and humid air will be short lived as more refreshing air follows in time for the weekend.