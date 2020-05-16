Beautiful Weekend Ahead

The severe storms from last night are long gone as we start our weekend.

High pressure settles in and keeps us dry both today and Sunday.

A few scattered showers and clouds are still hanging across Cape Cod and the south coast, but dry weather takes over for all late this morning.

As we have a cool pool of air aloft across the north country and with daytime heating, a few showers will pop.

Highs reach the 60s to 70s inland with more sunshine. A backdoor front will make temps drop to the 60s and 50s on the coast later in the day with increasing clouds.

Sunday begins with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs reach the 60s to low 70s inland, and a tad cooler on the coast again with an onshore breeze.

A few showers may move in again by the evening as a warm front lifts through the area ahead of an area of low pressure.

That low moves across the Great Lakes and will move northwest of us Monday.

The start to next week will be unsettled, and cool. A possible tropical storm will head north towards the New England coast and interact with that area of low pressure.

This will enhance our rainfall Monday, and will also enhance our northeast wind gusts especially near the coast.

Wave heights will increase, leading to possibly minor coastal flooding in typical low-lying areas.

A cutoff low sits over the northeast through midweek so we keep some showers and cooler than normal temperatures around through Wednesday.

The end of next week and into Memorial Day weekend we dry out and warm up.

Highs slowly increase to the 70s and maybe low 80s for the weekend. A frontal boundary will bring in showers for part of the weekend, but stay tuned on the timing!