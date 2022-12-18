Below Average Temperatures in the Region for This Week

Below average temperatures will be likely over the next week to 10 days.

A mix of sun and clouds with colder temperatures is waiting for us on Sunday with highs in the upper 30’s and windchills in the lower 30s.

Monday is mostly sunny, and breezy with highs in the upper 30s, and cold windchills in the 20s at times. Tuesday is mostly sunny, with less wind with highs in the middle and upper 30s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the middle 30’s. A bit milder on Thursday with some clouds, and rain arriving in the late evening. Temperatures rise through the lower 40s before a rainy, and windy Friday with highs around 50. Saturday is mostly sunny and cold, with highs in the lower 30s once again.