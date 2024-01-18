Below-freezing stretch continues through the weekend

New England is in the thick of the lengthiest cold stretch since 2021. Temperatures plunged below freezing in Boston Tuesday evening and are expected to stay below freezing until next week.

The Boston area has been below 32 degrees for over 48 hours. When all is said and done, we will likely see five days and nights that we don’t rise above 32 degrees. This could mean about 139 hours below 32 degrees – from Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. to Monday, Jan. 22, around noon.

The last time Boston had a below-freezing cold snap near this length was in 2021. From February 7 to February 13, 2021 - six days.

This frigid air comes on the tail of a 60-degree high temperature clocked at Logan Airport early Saturday, Jan 13. This record-breaking warmth was ushered in ahead of a system that brought heavy rain and wind last Saturday. The other side of that system ushered in arctic air, bringing us on a temperature roller coaster; 60 degrees to below-freezing lows within 24 hours.

More weather whiplash is ahead after this sub-freezing stretch. Saturday and Sunday mornings will be the coldest with lows in the mid-teens, feeling subzero when you factor in the wind. But by next week, temperatures trending warmer and above normal. The normal high temperature for Boston is 36 and the normal low is 23 for this time of year. We will go from 14 degrees Sunday morning to the 40s by the afternoons Tuesday through Thursday.