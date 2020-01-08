Biting Cold to Bring Snow Squalls, Gusty Winds Ahead of Warm Front

With a blast of isolated snow squalls and gusty winds, it’s going to feel a lot more like January — at least for 1 day. Temperatures drop into the single digits in northern New England tonight with 10s and 20s in central and southern New England.

After nearly a week and a half with above-average temperatures, that will come to an end Thursday. The day will be sunny, but it will stay cold and breezy. High temperatures will reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate during the day on Friday. High temperatures will reach the mid and upper 40s across New England. The weekend looks even warmer. A powerful storm in the Midwest will push warm air all the way up the east coast.

It is forecast that on Saturday at least 40 record high temperatures could be set from Washington, D.C. to the crown of Maine. It won't be bright and sunny, but it won't be a washout either. It's possible that we could see another day in the 60s for Sunday!

The pattern remains busy into next week, but overall temperatures look to stay above average.