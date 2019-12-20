Bitter Cold Remains Amid Dry Conditions

A powerful high-pressure system that brought us the coldest morning of the season Thursday, is doing it once again on Friday. But this time, we have less wind.

The temperature on the thermometer is similar to start off the day near 0 degrees north in 10 to 15 degrees south, but the wind chill factor is not as bad because wind has become light and variable in spots, but still gusting past 20 mph in the hills and near the ocean. Wind will become lighter in the afternoon, to the point of a possible wind shift to the southeast in parts of New England.

High temperatures for Friday will be from 20 to 25 degrees north, to 25 to 35 south. Nearly 100% of us will have sunshine; it is a bluebird Friday.

It will be mostly clear and near calm overnight Friday. This allows the temperature to plummet to sub-zero readings in northern and western New England, to single numbers and teens above zero to the south and east.

Clouds increase rapidly Saturday, but it's the kind of cloud we can see the sun shine through. Temperatures will recover to the 20s north and 30s south. Wind remains light and variable Saturday.

The weekend clouds are associated with a warm front which will pass to our north during the afternoon and evening with a few snow showers near the Canadian border.

The noticeable difference will be a warmer Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s north to low 40s south. We have ideal weather at the ski resorts and the shopping plazas.

High pressure builds to the south of New England Monday and Tuesday, allowing for a steady flow from the southwest. Temperatures recovering to the 40s north and low 50s south during the day. But with the dry air mass, we will continue to cool back to freezing each night.

The next front likely arrives Christmas Day Wednesday, with a few snow showers possible before the day is done. We are then colder with a chance of snow or mixed precipitation off and on Thursday into next weekend as temperatures become more seasonable once again. Stay tuned to the latest here in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.