Bitter Cold Rushes In Ahead of Weekend Snow

Some leftover energy will allow for lingering snow showers across western New England and the mountains this evening. The snow across eastern Maine will continue to taper this evening.

A few lingering areas of a light wintry mix may affect southeastern Massachusetts and overnight watch for icy patches from leftover moisture and temperatures well below freezing.

Our wind will be strong through tonight and this will usher in the colder temperatures we need for our next snow-maker on Saturday. The wind may gust between 40 and 50 mph from the northwest across southern New England, while to the north the gusts will be around 30 mph.

Overnight lows will be in the teens and 20s south. While wind chill values will be in the single digits and even below zero for the North Country. Highs for Friday only reach the 20s but it will feel like the 10s thanks to the biting wind.

At least we will have sunshine as dry Canadian air settles in for the time being. The wind subsides Friday night and then we stay cold enough to support snow as our next system rolls in for the weekend.

Moving in from the west, Saturday's storm induces a southerly wind, but any attempt for that warmth to move north is first met by a wall of cold air, and that clash of air first results in a swath of snow spreading across New England late in the day Saturday and lasting through the night Saturday night.

Snow should be gone by Sunday with sun returning and the mild air associated with the storm center will allow for any driveways and walkways that have been cleared of snow to melt off nicely with highs in the 40s before cold air returns for a stay. Expect highs in the 20s and 30s all of next week, but with dry enough air to hold snow at bay.