forecast

Sunny Wednesday, but cloudy approach for the 4th of July

While downpours aren't likely, a few showers are possible Thursday morning. It's a mostly cloudy and humid afternoon with temperatures in the 80s

By Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's another nice day for New England, with dry skies into Boston.

This afternoon, high temperatures are in the upper 70s near the coast and will touch the upper 80s across the interior. Humidity will begin to increase Wednesday night and through much of Thursday, signaling a cloudier sky with the potential for rainfall.

While downpours aren't likely, a few showers are possible Thursday morning. It's a mostly cloudy and humid afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Winds are out of the southwest blowing in more humid conditions and the chance of rain again north of town for the evening.

The odds of widespread rain are low, but cloudy skies are more likely to obscure the view of fireworks. Heavier and more numerous downpours can be expected shortly after midnight and through Friday morning's commute.

Weather Stories

forecast 7 hours ago

Humidity, storm chances return to New England for 4h of July

forecast Jul 2

So nice, we do it twice: Pleasant conditions continue through Tuesday

Keep the umbrellas handy, widespread rain is likely Saturday morning and tapering off midday.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us