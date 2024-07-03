Sunny Wednesday, but cloudy approach for the 4th of July

It's another nice day for New England, with dry skies into Boston.

This afternoon, high temperatures are in the upper 70s near the coast and will touch the upper 80s across the interior. Humidity will begin to increase Wednesday night and through much of Thursday, signaling a cloudier sky with the potential for rainfall.

While downpours aren't likely, a few showers are possible Thursday morning. It's a mostly cloudy and humid afternoon with temperatures in the 80s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Winds are out of the southwest blowing in more humid conditions and the chance of rain again north of town for the evening.

The odds of widespread rain are low, but cloudy skies are more likely to obscure the view of fireworks. Heavier and more numerous downpours can be expected shortly after midnight and through Friday morning's commute.

Keep the umbrellas handy, widespread rain is likely Saturday morning and tapering off midday.