As heat lingers, Beryl's remnants fuel storm threat in New England

Severe storms are possible for parts of western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire on Wednesday, as the remnants of what was once Hurricane Beryl pass over New England, bringing the threat, in parts of a brief tornado into the night.

See all severe weather alerts for your area here — a tornado watch was issued for portions of Vermont through 9 p.m. Wednesday — and track storms with our interactive radar below.:

A tropical feel continues in the air, with humid and hazy skies. High temperatures are near 90 degrees Wednesday, with head index values near 100 degrees.

The heat and humidity will both play a role in enhancing Wednesday's chance of rainfall. Though predominately north and west of town, rain and thunderstorms develop this evening and tonight through southern Vermont and the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire.

Since this is tropical moisture, any downpours that we do get will have quick bursts of heavy rain with them.

The rain won't help settle temperatures either. It'll basically be like swimming in a sauna — the air doesn't refresh itself.

Thursday's rain will likely be of a similar nature, with quick showers in the morning, then evening spot thunderstorms. In total, most rainfall amounts are just shy of half an inch through the end of the workweek.

Heat remains top of mind, with several more days of upper 80s and 90s.