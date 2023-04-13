Boston Expected to Hit 80 Degrees Thursday for First Time Since September

Thursday is very warm for April, with high temperatures likely to challenge records. Expect mostly sunny skies, and highs into the middle 80s inland. Coastal locations could be as much as 30 degrees cooler, if the wind direction comes in off the water.

Friday starts mostly sunny, and very mild. Inland locations again close in on 80 degrees, but a front will push in from the northeast throughout the early afternoon. Areas near the coast will drop quickly into the 50s, as the front passes, and the wind direction becomes more easterly.

Saturday is much cooler, and mostly cloudy. Highs will generally be either side of 60 degrees. Much needed rainfall arrives on and off during the day Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies and chilly highs in the middle and upper 50s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Marathon Monday is mostly cloudy, and features some showers. The rain may hold off until later in the day, based on the current model guidance, but runners should expect to run in at least some rain. Highs are in the lower 60s.

Tuesday starts mostly cloudy, with a slight shower chance, and ends mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs will be in the lower 60s.