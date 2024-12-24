Boston

Here's your updated Christmas Day forecast for New England

By Sydney Welch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Expect a gradual warm-up over the next several days, bringing a more comfortable feel to southern New England.

Highs climbed into the mid-30s on Christmas Eve and will be back there Christmas Day; a slow warming trend will hold through the rest of the week.

A graphic showing that temperatures will reach 34 degrees in Boston on Christmas Day 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A Christmas weather graphic
NBC10 Boston

Sunshine dominates into the early weekend, with temperatures steadily rising, likely reaching the 40s across much of the region by Saturday.

Looking ahead, the milder pattern appears to stick around as we approach the new year.

A storm system expected to arrive early Monday may bring a period of showers lasting into New Year's Day, but New Year's Eve looks more cloudy than wet as it interacts with a stubborn high-pressure system.

Daytime highs should remain in the 40s through early next week.

