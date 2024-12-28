It's a rainy weekend in New England. Here's what to expect (with live radar)

Get ready for some unsettled weather this weekend into the new year!

As we move through Saturday morning, heads up! It’s a First Alert. Parts of Greater Boston could see periods of freezing rain, capable of producing a light glaze on some roads, bridges and elevated surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of our area until early Saturday afternoon.

NBC10 Boston

As precipitation makes contact with surfaces at or below freezing, ice could develop, making it slippery in spots as most folks are heading back home from the holiday. While this will not be a crippling event for central and eastern Massachusetts, still, slow down while driving!

As temperatures rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday afternoon, scattered rain showers will be the rule, and the First Alert will be lifted. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s.

NBC10 Boston

On Sunday, keep your rain gear handy — more rain is expected. High temperatures will climb into the low 50s.

Then, on Monday, even more wet weather is in the forecast. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Highs will warm into the mid 50s.

NBC10 Boston

On New Year’s Eve, we’re expecting dry weather. In fact, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 50s. By the time we’re ringing in the new year, our skies will be cloudy, but most of the area should be dry. Temperatures in Boston around midnight Tuesday night will be in the low 40s.

But for New Year’s Day, the rain is back! However, pay close attention to the forecast. Parts of New England could see a rain/snow mix — stay tuned. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Cooler weather pushes in Thursday through the first weekend of 2025.