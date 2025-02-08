More snow: Forecast for what could be New England's biggest storm so far

We’ve been tracking a parade of winter storms set to impact Greater Boston, and this weekend's could be the biggest.

As we move through Saturday morning, expect quiet weather. In fact, if you have any plans through the mid-afternoon, you’ll be fine. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.

But Saturday night into Sunday is a First Alert. We’re tracking a moderate snow event in the Boston area that will give way to several inches of plowable snow!

Snow timing, expected totals for Mass.

An area of low pressure will track toward our area late this evening. With temperatures below freezing, the system will push areas of snow over the commonwealth. For central and eastern Massachusetts, the snow could start as early as 9 or 10 p.m.

Snow will continue overnight into Sunday morning, with the snow totals stacking up.

NBC10 Boston A map showing snowfall across Greater Boston at midnight on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

NBC10 Boston A map showing snowfall across Greater Boston at 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

NBC10 Boston A map showing snowfall across Greater Boston at 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Some heavier bands of snow are possible. In fact, between 5 and 8 inches of snow are possible for much of our area, including the city of Boston.

Communities along the Cape and the Islands will likely see between 3 and 5 inches as some rain or freezing rain mixes in.

Could some areas see even higher amounts of snow with this event? Yes, it’s not out of the question, especially toward the Worcester hills and some higher elevations.

But for now, we believe we’ll see a range of amounts between 5 and 8 inches for much of our area into Sunday.

NBC10 Boston A map showing expected snow totals across southern New England for Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 8-9, 2025, with most of Massachusetts, including Boston, getting 5-8 inches.

Be careful while driving in the snow late tonight into Sunday. Traveling will likely be difficult at times.

NBC10 Boston A graphic showing when snow is expected to fall in Boston on Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 8-9, 2025.

What comes after the snow — more storms?

Snow will likely end for our area by mid to late Sunday morning. A few lingering flurries are possible along the immediate coast into Sunday afternoon. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s.

By Monday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 30s.

The jet stream pattern will deliver another round of snow to our area late Tuesday into Wednesday. We’re forecasting light snow amounts for this next event, likely around an inch or so. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 30s, then rise into the mid 30s on Wednesday.

NBC10 Boston A map showing the jet stream pushing across the United States, fueling a winter storm in Boston Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

Another winter storm arrives on Thursday. This time, though, it’s not all snow. It looks a bit messy, with snow and freezing rain mixed in. We’ll watch it closely. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Valentine’s Day will be dry and cold. Highs will be in the low 30s.

