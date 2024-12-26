Enjoy the sunny skies while they're around, Boston — here's when rain's expected

There'll be noticeably warmer temperatures in the Boston area this weekend as a pattern change in the weather takes hold. In the meantime, we'll see gradual warming each afternoon, with high pressure keeping skies clear for the most part.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s, with colder overnight lows dropping to the 20s along the coast and the teens inland.

Friday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The pattern will flip-flop this weekend as high pressure moves away, clouds build and warmer temperatures return.

Saturday will be mostly dry and mild, with highs in the 40s.

Rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday. A steadier round of rain is expected late Sunday into Monday, followed by a break on Tuesday before more rain returns midweek. Temperatures will stay mild, so snow is unlikely, but it could feel damp and dreary through much of next week.

NBC10 Boston A map showing rain chances across the U.S. Northeast on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024. Most of western and northern New England can expect rain.