What to Know The weather in Boston and across much of Massachusetts this weekend will transition from rain to snow.

How much snow will the Boston area get Sunday? We could see 3-6 inches in Boston, but the snowfall total forecast could change.

Dangerously cold weather is expected next week, with the feels-like temperature in the negatives.

Buckle up! We’re tracking a rollercoaster ride of weather here in Boston for the next several days, starting with rain, then snow, and some dangerously cold temperatures afterward.

Rain today in the Boston area:

Grab your rain gear! We’re tracking a cold front that will bring scattered rain to the area by Saturday afternoon.

Some heavy rain is possible by evening, but no severe weather is expected.

Some areas will see more rain than others, but overall, we’re expecting about a quarter to a half inch of rain today. The rain pushes east later tonight.

High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 40s this afternoon with breezy south winds, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Snow Sunday into Monday — expected totals, timing:

Mother Nature is brewing a winter storm that will likely impact Massachusetts with snow starting on Sunday. In fact, Sunday is a First Alert Day.

We’re keeping an eye on an area of low pressure that is forecast to move up the East Coast. Most likely, the low will remain offshore as it tracks north, and as temperatures fall from the upper 30s to the lower 20s in Boston by Sunday night, we will see some accumulation.

As for the big question, how much snow will we get? For Boston and much of Greater Boston, including coastal North Shore and much of the South Shore, we’ll likely see between 3 and 6 inches of snow. Parts of Central Mass. could see between 5 and 8 inches of snow. Communities on the Cape and the Islands will likely see lesser amounts of snow — for now, a coating up to 2 or 3 inches of snow are possible.

NBC10 Boston A snow map showing expected snowfall during a winter storm hitting Boston from Sunday-Monday, Jan. 19-20, 2025.

NBC10 Boston A closer look at the areas expected to get 5-8 inches of snow by Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Could these forecast totals change? Absolutely! The amount of snow will ultimately come down to the track of the storm.

If low pressure stays offshore or wobbles to the east, we’ll likely have more snow, as more cold air mixes in. However, if low pressure tracks right along our coast, rain could put a cap on some of the snow potential for some coastal areas, pushing the highest snow totals farther inland into interior sections of the Commonwealth. So we still have some time to fine-tune the forecast.

Snow showers will continue over Sunday into Monday, likely wrapping up before 7 or 8 a.m. Much of Monday will be dry, but slicks spots are likely on roads, bridges and sidewalks. High temperatures will be in the lower 20s.

Winter storm snow maps and live radar:

Here's what the rain- and snowfall will look like across New England Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Dangerously cold temperatures

Brace yourself for the coldest air of the season early to midweek next week.

Right now, First Alerts are posted for Tuesday and Wednesday, when Arctic air will dive toward our area, giving way to morning low temperatures in the single digits Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Wind chill values will be in the negatives.

This is cold weather that you don’t want to play with. Start thinking of your pets, your family and your elderly neighbors during this long stretch of weather.

Highs will rebound into the low to mid 30s by next Friday.