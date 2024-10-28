Why do I smell smoke? How brush fires are affecting air quality in the Boston area

Many people in the Greater Boston area woke up to the smell of smoke - and a brush fire on the North Shore is likely to blame.

More than 80 acres are burning in Salem. Monday morning there were reports of a smoky smell and haze in the Boston area.

Neighbors on the North Shore may expect impacts from the fire. But what's causing the strong smell to travel so far?

NBC10 Boston A hazy Boston skyline as smoke from a wildfire in Salem, Massachusetts, travels across the area.

According to the NBC10 Boston First Alert meteorologists, an inversion formed in the atmosphere overnight and trapped the smoke near the ground. This effectively seals the smoke at the lowest levels of the atmosphere where it can seep into nearby towns and cities.

Other smaller fires, including one reported around 3 a.m. in Stoughton, may also be contributing to the smell and residual smoke. Poor air quality is to be expected around any of these fires.

While the smell is strong, no air quality alerts have been issued as of this writing.

Other blazes were reported over the weekend as conditions remain dry, including in Millbury, where a woman died at an encampment, Middleton, Canton and Beverly.

A breeze should clear up the smell Monday, but it could return later tonight.