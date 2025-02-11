Had enough yet? Three winter storms coming our way, starting Tuesday night

Here we go again! We’re tracking not only snow but also sleet and ice in your First Alert Forecast this week.

But first, as we continue moving through this Tuesday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s by afternoon.

Brush with winter storm Tuesday night

A winter storm will track to our south by Tuesday night, but the Cape and the Islands could get brushed with a few flurries or light snow showers late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Some light accumulations are possible.

Next winter system to create messy commute Thursday

On Wednesday, Greater Boston could see a few afternoon snow flurries blowing in off the ocean. But late Wednesday night, heads up! A bigger system will push toward southern New England, giving way to quite a mess overnight into Thursday. In fact, Thursday is a First Alert.

Snow will begin moving in closer to 10 or 11 p.m. Wednesday. Snow will continue for much of the Commonwealth overnight into Thursday. For now, some areas could about one to two inches of snow, with a few spots seeing up to three inches of snow. However, this is not just a snow event.

As warmer air nudges in, the snow will transition into sleet or freezing rain just before the early morning commute on Thursday. The potential for ice will make traveling very tricking, causing bridges, overpasses, and some roads to become slick quickly. Some sidewalks could also get icy. Be careful! Later Thursday morning and afternoon, as temperatures climb into the upper 40s, the freezing rain will transition into rain. Stay tuned for more updates with the wintry weather moving in.

Valentine’s Day this Friday look sunny and cold. High temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Winter pattern continues into the weekend

Then, let’s get ready for another wintry mix to push in by the weekend. In a similar setup, a frontal system will push snow over the region late Saturday night. Then, the snow will transition into a wintry mix into Sunday. We’ll keep you posted to any changes in your First Alert Forecast.