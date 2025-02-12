Flurries Wednesday before widespread wintry weather moves in overnight

Storms keep rolling — and we’re rolling out the details for our next event.

Flurries Wednesday before main storm moves in

We’ll see lots of clouds Wednesday, with a few random flurries or snow showers sweeping in from the ocean. Much of the snow will be nuisance-type, but there could be a couple of coatings if the snow holds together for an hour. This is small potatoes, however. The main part of our storm system will hold off until later in the evening.

Messy commute on Thursday

It’s here we may see a coating to nearly an inch of snow before we switch to icing and rain late Wednesday night and early Thursday. All told, this storm will not be producing a lot of precipitation, so that bodes well for only light snowfall and light icing – but of course ANY amount of ice is an issue, so travel (and tread) carefully on the roads (walkways) in central Mass/southern New Hampshire through Thursday.

We’ll clear out Thursday night and follow up with a lot of wind on Friday. Gusts again may top 40 mph.

More winter weather over the weekend

The weekend storm – specifically Saturday afternoon and all-day Sunday – will follow in the same path as this current storm, but there may be a little more snow on the front end thanks to the storm coming In two parts. We’ll watch the evolution in the coming days.