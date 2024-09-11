New England to warm up to the 80s through the weekend

September is shaping up to be the best stretch of weather in all of New England. Warm afternoons, cool nights and all dry for any plans we have through much of next week!

Highs in the 70s Wednesday with a sea breeze, lows tonight in the 40s and 50s. We warm up to the 80s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Around 80 Sunday, then more low 80s next week. The change rolls in next week, late, with humidity and possibly rain by Thursday from the south.

Get those beach days in when you can!

As we continue to appreciate our nice pattern in the northeast, the Gulf Coast is bracing for a landfalling hurricane at the climatological peak of the Atlantic season.

Hurricane Francine is forecast to make landfall along the central coast of Louisiana this evening. It brings damaging winds, spin up tornadoes, life-threatening storm surge and considerable freshwater flooding from 9 to 12+ inches rainfall.

The storm heads north up the Mississippi River Valley and dissipates in a few days. Those in Alabama, Mississippi and anywhere along the Mississippi River will see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall from this system.