Rain to interfere with part of Labor Day weekend

Cool, crisp, fall-like weather remains in place Friday with highs again in the low 70s. Cooler temperatures will be found at the coast with a continued easterly breeze.

Overnight lows fall to the 40s for some in the suburbs, creating a cool and comfy night for sleeping again if you have the windows open in northern New England.

Our wind direction shifts just enough from the southeast this evening, that tonight’s lows in southern New England will be a touch milder, in the 50s to 60s.

Humidity is also on the rise so light fog will develop by Saturday morning.

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, we're tracking some rain. A warm front lifts through on Saturday, so we expect some clouds and increasing humidity with highs in the mid-70s. The rain should hold off across southern New England until overnight Saturday.

Northern New England will see scattered rain and a few t-storms by evening. The cold front slowly heads in overnight into Sunday but doesn't get all the way offshore until late. So, we see early Sunday rain, a break in the afternoon, and then afternoon pop up storms or showers.

Highs reach the mid-80s with higher humidity.

By Labor Day on Monday, we clear the sky (other than pop up showers far into the north country and mountains) with highs in the mid-70s and lower humidity.

Next week we experience more fall air as highs remain in the 70s with low humidity through midweek.