Dry and sunny to start the workweek, with big warmup on the way

A beautiful, mainly dry and warm week is beginning. Monday will start off with more sunshine than clouds as a weather disturbance moves offshore.

Clouds will increase by the afternoon, particularly to the north and west. This could lead to a few isolated, hit-or-miss showers.

Overall, dry weather will dominate until Friday when our next chance for rain and storms come in.

Temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week. Tuesday will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and Wednesday will see temperatures rise to the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and possibly hitting 90 degrees in spots. Humidity will also increase during this period.

The weekend will see cooler, post-frontal conditions with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and lower humidity, making for a comfortable Father's Day weekend.