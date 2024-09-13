forecast

Dry, warm conditions continue in New England Friday with hazy sunshine

A washed-out front will be dropping in Friday — and setting up the sea breezes for the weekend

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

We're expecting temperatures to peak Friday before a slight cooldown this weekend. Highs will soar under hazy, smoky skies to the low and mid-80s.

Light sea breezes will push deep into MetroWest Saturday and soften the warmth a bit as we fall into the upper 70s to near 80.

A washed-out front will be dropping in Friday — and setting up the sea breezes for the weekend. This front could trigger a couple of brief downpours or a rumble of thunder this afternoon, mainly in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Don't look for this to make a big dent in our slightly dry weather, either. We don't have any widespread precipitation in the works anytime soon.

So, that clears us for another super weekend and start to next week.

Weather Stories

Boston 18 hours ago

Could New England's winter be colder than usual? Here's what Farmer's Almanac says

18 hours ago

It sure feels like summer in Boston, which is in its driest stretch for 25 years

By midweek, a creeping low pressure system may test our sunny resolve. Our guidance is a bit skittish about whether the showers will ever make it up here, but we have our eyes on it.

There's also a very small chance it could develop into something of a tropical nature.

Lots to play out. In the meantime, enjoy the gorgeous weekend and be safe!

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us