First Alert: Tuesday expected to be hottest day of the week; here's when some relief is expected

Hot temperatures rule again Tuesday. We're looking at the hottest day of this stretch, and one of the hottest days this summer (so far, June 19 stands as the hottest with 98 in Boston).

We'll fall a couple degrees short of that, but with dew points again soaring into the 70s for the 13th straight day, we're very concerned about it becoming dangerously hot this afternoon.

If you're working outside, take frequent breaks, drink plenty of cold water, and seek shade whenever possible. Check on your neighbors and friends over 60 and under 10 and keep them cool in air-conditioned environments.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can come on quickly with these temperatures.

We're still aiming for relief in the longer range, but short-term relief would come in the form of thunderstorms. Unfortunately, we're not seeing these during the hottest part of the day (which may be a good thing, since they could be severe).

Instead, the threat will be late Tuesday night. It seems they’ll pop up during the afternoon Wednesday, and some could become intense.

Keep an eye to the sky after noontime. Any of these storms could contain high winds, torrential rain, and even small hail.

Humidity will drop throughout the day on Thursday, with temps falling in kind. Friday through Saturday, the humidity will return to tolerable levels and overnight lows will be a lot more comfortable.

Heat takes a back seat, but the weather looks spectacular from Friday through Monday of next week. We certainly have earned it.