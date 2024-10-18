Temperatures rebound for a warm, sunny weekend, breezy on the coast

Many communities saw their first frosts and freezes the past couple of mornings as the region experienced its first widespread cold snap of the season, but much warmer times are ahead as we enter a milder pattern!

A vast area of high pressure over the eastern United States will remain nearly stationary this weekend and into next week providing us with warm and sunny days along with seasonably cool nights.

Sunshine will prevail this afternoon but a gusty northeast wind along the coast may keep some of us from shedding the light jackets with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s coast to mid 60s inland. The northeast wind in conjunction with an astronomical high tide will produce some minor coastal flooding during the early afternoon high tide cycle, low lying coastal communities will be most vulnerable through around 3 p.m. We’ll see another astronomically high tide cycle early Saturday afternoon, a bit lower than Friday's and lacking an onshore breeze, but still may see a few pockets of minor flooding in the most vulnerable communities again.

Though we’re heading into a warmer pattern, longer nights, dry air, and light wind will allow for many locations to cool off quickly. Lows tonight will drop into the 30s inland, low 40s closer to the coast.

NBC10 Boston

The weekend looks amazing with a lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures to go with it! A light onshore wind may keep temps along the coast slightly cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 60s coast, low to mid 70s inland.

Wind will be a bit more prevalent out of the west on Sunday allowing for much of the area to reach the low 70s! This pattern continues into the new work week with highs climbing well into the 70s on Monday with lots of sunshine to go with it! The good times roll right through mid-week before a cold front cools things off by Thursday, perhaps a few showers to go along with that, but nothing promising which we could use!

Enjoy the great stretch of weather!