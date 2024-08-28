Heat and humidity on Wednesday will break for a fall-like feel by Thursday

Our rain and storm chances have greatly diminished to only a few showers across New England. A weak cold front is sitting across our area Wednesday and slowly drifts southward. By this evening we see a few showers or thunder developing south of the Mass Pike and along the South Coast. Otherwise, today will be cool to the north and hot to the south.

Highs soar into the mid and upper 80s with a heat index around 90. A dramatic cooldown flows in by Thursday as we clear the sky and highs drop to the low 70s with dry, autumn-like air. The pleasant weather stays for Friday with highs again in the low 70s. Overnight lows fall to the 40s for some in the suburbs, creating a crisp autumn feel.

NBC10 Boston

Just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, a cold front approaches from the west. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s all three days. Scattered rain Saturday night into Sunday morning looks likely now as that front moves through.

Another secondary front dips into northern New England late on Monday bringing a few showers or storms, but southern New England looks to remain dry. Next week we experience more fall air as highs remain in the 70s with low humidity through the 10-day forecast.