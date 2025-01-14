Chilly temps and gusty winds make a comeback

Your local First Alert forecast

What a difference a day makes! Yesterday felt almost spring-like (well, it’s all relative) with high temperatures near 40 degrees. But today, the winter chill is back in the air, and we can thank the winds for that.

So, as we continue moving through this Tuesday, expect high temperatures in the lower 30s, but it will feel like the teens and 20s because of the winds. In fact, winds will gust from the west up to 30-35 mph. Make sure you dress in warm layers throughout the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 20s, with feels-like temperatures in the single digits in a few communities.

Wednesday and Thursday will likely be even colder! Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but the winds will make it feel colder. Feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits and teens each day.

Then a warming trend begins Friday. Highs will climb into the upper 30s Friday afternoon, and by Saturday, highs will be in the mid 40s.

A cold front will bring a chance of rain to the area this Saturday. Then, by Monday, another weather system will swing by, giving way to a chance of snow to Greater Boston. We have several days to fine-tune the forecast, but stay alert into early next week.

Tracking weather conditions for the California wildfires.

We’re still tracking the latest with the catastrophic wildfires that have impacted Southern California for the past several days.

There is still a big threat for winds to gust between 60 and 70 mph in parts of the region today into Wednesday. In fact, High Wind Warnings are still posted for the area. And Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) Red Flag Warnings continue due to the dry ground conditions. The PDS classification emphasizes the extreme fire risk in the region. Conditions could get out of control quickly and folks will need to act quickly in order to get out of harm’s way. Relative humidity values will be between 8 and 15 percent for the next couple of days.

The winds are expected to decrease into Thursday. No rain is in the immediate forecast for Southern California.