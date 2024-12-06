Wind chills keep temperatures feeling bitter cold

The numbing air will continue to blow across the Commonwealth today. Wind chills will cut us down to the teens for much of the day with frequent gusts to 40mph. Thankfully, the winds will ease late today as yesterday’s storm slowly chugs away from New England.

How cold will it feel in Boston?

NBC10 Boston

Are we getting snow this weekend?

Saturday features more peaceful weather with lighter breezes and plenty of early sun. But clouds will be quick to return to the scene by afternoon. We’re anticipating light snow to break out towards Sunday morning with a warm front, and right now it appears we may have some light accumulations areawide.

Will it snow next week?

This warm front will get stuck across Southern New England early next week. As water vapor streams north, some spots in central Mass and southern New Hampshire may see some mix or wet snow break out Monday and possibly even linger until early Tuesday.

When will temperatures warm back up?

The warmup is inevitable, however. By Wednesday, we’ll again soar through the mid-50s. Post storm, the returning cold air isn’t a bitter as this current batch.

Have a great weekend and stay warm.