Workweek ends with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures

Milder temperatures, more sunshine. We're back in the saddle Friday. There are caveats, of course.

Firstly, the clouds will move in and out throughout the day, so it's not all blue skies. Second, the onshore breeze continues, so there's not much warmth to be found near the water's edge.

The weekend picks up where Friday left off. Still quite a bit of cloud cover in the afternoon with the remote possibility of a passing shower. There are lots of little triggers for the showers, but it's not a guarantee that everyone will get a shot at getting wet. We're more certain that we'll see a heavier cloud cover.

Sunday appears brighter and a bit milder. Another storm system will come together far to our south in the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, but that will again mean our winds will be coming off the cool ocean.

Along the coast, low 60s are all we can hope for. Elsewhere, it will be near 70.

Next week sees the warmth building across the northeast. For the first time this season, we have a legitimate chance of hitting 80 in Boston on Wednesday.

Be safe and enjoy your weekend.