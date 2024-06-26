Hot and humid Wednesday, with late day storms on tap

Wednesday is the hottest day on the 10-day forecast, and it will feel every bit of 90 degrees with the humidity.

Thunder may pop late day, but there will be very few storms to go around into the early evening. We'll all get a chance to get downpours and rumbles later Wednesday night, however, as the sky opens up with a frontal passage.

All told, up to an inch of rain may fall in spots (some spots get less, some spots get a little more). All the rain is on its way out first thing in the morning.

That bodes well for the Thursday forecast. With falling humidity and increasing sun, the day is shaping up to be a winner.

Friday is the dazzler of the week, with low humidity and plenty of blue skies. It's a cool start in the 50s (with some isolated 48/49-degree readings in the coolest spots) but full sun will push us back to the upper 70s with a gentle afternoon sea breeze.

The weekend has issues, but it’s not entirely washed out. Some showers could catch up to us Saturday afternoon, then hotter temps and some afternoon thunder possible on Sunday. We’ll sort out the timing and assess the threats in the days to come.