Hot temperatures, high humidity prompts heat advisory for parts of Mass.

Starting the week off with humid to sticky conditions Monday through Wednesday. For Monday and Tuesday, actual temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

High humidity plus hot highs will make it feel close to 100 degrees, prompting a heat advisory for Monday and Tuesday for southern New England and Greater Boston. Inland locations will see more intense heat and humidity.

A pattern change comes in on Wednesday, but humidity will remain. This pattern change will increase rain and storm chances, with potential heavy downpours.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

From Thursday to Saturday, the remnants of Beryl will keep the weather unsettled, with more rain and thunderstorms chances with heavy rain at times.

Right now, some spots could pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain in the next five days, depending on the track of Beryl after landfall. Any east-shifting changes in the track could bring more intense pockets of rain. Check back for updates.