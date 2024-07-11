Another hot and humid day in New England, but is there any relief in sight?

We're still in the thick of it. Heat indices (what it feels like when combining the heat and humidity) will soar to the mid and upper 90s again this afternoon. Sun will dart between the clouds (hey, at least there's some shade) after the morning sprinkles move out, but the storm threat remains minimal this afternoon.

Interestingly, a lot of folks are begging for a storm or downpour to "cool things down." But careful what you wish for. Any of these clouds could drop tremendous amounts of water and create flash flooding. In addition, storms will increase the humidity, so it's more of a trade off with the heat.

Our greatest threat for thunder and downpours will be on Saturday (unfortunately). A weak weather system will zip by from the early morning to the late afternoon, triggering storms as it goes along. In addition to gusty winds and lightning, our biggest threat will be for localized flooding.

As we saw in northern New England last evening, these cells are very efficient at wringing out water from the atmosphere. Some spots picked up nearly 6 inches in a matter of hours.

Sunday sees the sun return along with the warm temperatures. It may be noticeably less humid in most areas outside of the Cape and Islands, too. However, whatever reprieve we get from the sticky air is lost by Monday.

Humidity and heat surge back through midweek as highs soar to the low/mid 90s.

True relief may be coming, however. Late in the week and into next weekend, there seems to be some hope for cooler air and lower humidity.