Hot and sunny Thursday, with humidity and strong thunderstorms to end workweek

Summer heat returns to the forecast Thursday. Highs soar back to the mid and upper 80s with a solid dose of humidity. We're rain-free Thursday with the thunder threat focused on Friday.

It's an interesting forecast Friday. Thunder will fire along a cold front, but the front slows down considerably by late afternoon. This may limit the severe weather potential and focus it west of Interstate 128.

It seems that the storms will transition to a general rain (and some downpours) as the evening wears on. This is because these particular storms need to keep rolling (and ingesting warm, humid air) to survive.

The whole wagon train (of rain and storms) is being held up because of a developing storm system (of tropical origins) offshore. This will also delay the clearing on Saturday morning and could mean many of us will wake to a couple of leftover showers, especially on Cape Cod.

As the day progresses, we should see the sun return along with much lower humidity. Highs only recover to the low/mid-70s. Father's Day will still be the pick. Lots of dazzling sun and comfy air.

We're still seeing the potential for some searing heat next week. Starting Tuesday, the 90s take hold for an extended hot spell. Along with the humidity, it may feel over 100 degrees at times. Prepare now for the heat!