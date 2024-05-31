Summer conditions settle in for the weekend

This is the weather we've waited all year for — sunshine and 70s are inbound to kick off June.

One of the bonuses to the forecast this weekend will be the lack of humidity. Dewpoints do slowly creep up on Sunday evening and Monday, but the days are still dry.

Friday to Tuesday will likely be rain free. The last time we had five consecutive rain free days was mid-May but it was much cooler in the 50s and 60s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

What's now coming in seems to be a true summer feel. Friday will feature plenty of sun and warm air in the low 70s in Boston to Cape Cod. And not to be left out, Cape Ann and even the New Hampshire Seacoast touches 70°.

Saturday and Sunday are progressively warmer, in the upper 70s, with 80s likely in Worcester, and eastern Middlesex County through the Mass Pike.

Monday and Tuesday are dry, but humidity returns with an emboldened summer feel, that will likely come to a head with showers and thunderstorms for the second half of next week.