Increasing heat, humidity will spark potential for strong storms by end of week

Just like the past couple of days, variable clouds and a few spotty showers are in the forecast Tuesday — though many of us will stay dry. Sea breezes also return, keeping coastal areas cooler, around 70.

Temperatures will rise just a touch Wednesday, with another low chance of a shower. Any raindrops that we dodge Wednesday will not ruin the day or cause a need to cancel outdoor plans.

Timing of the storm

Warmer air arrives on Thursday, along with an increase in humidity, but not until late in the day. It looks like a gorgeous beach day with a nice breeze and temperatures in the 80s.

Meanwhile, we continue to keep an eye on the timing of a cold front on Friday and the potential for some stronger storms due in part to upper-level winds and high humidity near the ground. The most likely timing for this line of storms is from mid-afternoon through early evening.

We've hoisted a First Alert for this threat, so stay tuned to more details in the days to come.

Heatwave on the Horizon?

Looking further out, there are signs that next week could be a scorcher. A large area of high pressure is expected to settle over the East Coast, bringing hot and humid conditions.

Highs could climb into the 90s with sticky humidity, though there's still some uncertainty as to how hot we get and how long it sticks around.