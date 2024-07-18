New England's humidity set to decrease throughout Thursday, bringing relief

Our heat, our storms, our humidity — all on the way out Thursday morning. Last few showers will scoot through as the skies gradually break.

Highs will still be in the warm range of mid to upper 80s, but the lowering humidity will be noticeable and welcome this afternoon.

In our stormy stretch, we saw a microburst in Milford, New Hampshire, and a tornado in Lyme, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. There was also isolated of tree and power line damage from western Massachusetts into the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.

Of note, were the 42 tornado warnings on July 10 in New York State in one day as the remnants of Beryl swept through. This is the highest number of tornado warnings on record for that state.

Our quiet stretch will reach beyond the weekend as sunny skies dominate through Monday.

A bit of humidity could creep onto Cape Cod and the Islands by Sunday (always hard to banish it completely this time of year). While all of us see some humidity increase later next week, the searing heat doesn't seem to surge back.

We'll stay in the 80s as the threat for storms returns by the middle of the week.

Have a great, safe weekend!