Mild, partly cloudy Tuesday with passing shower possible

If we could just duplicate Monday's weather for the rest of the summer — Tuesday will feature a few more clouds and a slight dip in temperatures.

We're in the belly of the cold air in the upper atmosphere, and although we start bright, it will help to create clouds this afternoon along with the slight risk of a passing shower. Sea breezes return as well, so our temps will be capped in the low 70s right near the coast.

Wednesday is a smidge warmer — along with another risk for a passing shower — but Thursday sees a bigger warmup that includes a jump in humidity.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

As a front approaches on Friday, we should be seeing some thunder erupt. Right now, it appears that some of these may be strong to severe given the robust lift in the upper atmosphere and boatloads of humidity at the surface. Timing would bring the line of storms in during the early to late afternoon. We'll narrow the timeline in the coming days.

Longer range, there are signs that the heat may really be building next week. A huge ridge of high pressure will lock into the east, and we'll fall underneath the hot dome by the middle of the week. Highs should soar to the 90s and humidity will spike as well.

We'll keep you informed of the progress in the coming days.