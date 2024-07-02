So nice, we do it twice: Pleasant conditions continue through Tuesday

We're expecting another calm and tranquil day, in the upper 70s Tuesday through New England.

It's not too humid, and comfortable out. As the clouds break, temperatures will continue to cool into the upper 50s Tuesday night across the burbs of Boston, MetroWest and the central part of the state.

It will be a nice night to sleep with the windows open and give the A/C a break. With pleasant air on the rise and humidity backing off.

Wednesday is dry as well, but a touch warmer in the low 80s.

For Independence Day, the rain will be nearby, as the system is weakening overhead. For now, most of the region's showers will take place in the morning to mid-morning time frame, allowing for a rain-free Thursday night.

A bigger concern will be clouds that will dim the view for fireworks. With heat and humidity will be present, so those outdoors for celebrations should stay hydrated.

In the tropics, Hurricane Beryl continues its trek through the Caribbean. It's winds strengthened overnight to 165 miles an hour, making it the strongest hurricane to form this early in the Atlantic Hurricane season.

The storm now eyes Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, with likely brutal winds on Wednesday.

Saturday and Sunday will likely bring rainy conditions and dangerous surf in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This may translate into rip currents along through the Texas Gulf Coast.