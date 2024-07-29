Workweek starts off with rain, possible isolated storms

Monday is off to a wet and cloudy start. Shower chances decrease in the afternoon, but a few showers and isolated storms are possible.

This low pressure will keep rounds of rain in the forecast through early Tuesday. Rain chances decrease as we go on Tuesday with a few pops of sunshine. By Wednesday, rain chances increase yet again for southern New England.

Between Monday and Wednesday's rain, localized flooding is possible in spots with 1" to 3" of rain for most with a few higher totals possible.

Temperatures on Monday will slowly creep to the 70s, fighting the clouds to do so. Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be warmer in the 80s and humidity will crank up, making it less comfortable.

The unsettled stretch of weather will continue through the week with afternoon thunderstorms Thursday and Friday in spots. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s through the week, once we get beyond.