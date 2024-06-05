FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning in Maine

Our hot summer temperatures, increased humidity and an approaching warm front will combine ingredients for some thunderstorm activity Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for parts of western Maine Wednesday afternoon. See all weather alerts in your area here.

The greatest threat will be across Maine and New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon through sunset. Any storm that develops can bring heavy rain and lightning regardless of whether or not there is a warning with the storm.

Severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning may be issued up north for a damaging wind or hail threat. As you head on a hike, to the lake or to the beach, keep an eye to the sky. And if you hear thunder, that means you're close enough for lightning to strike and it's time to seek shelter.

Once we lose the daytime heating after sunset, the storms fizzle as they move southeast and off the coast of Maine.

Rain, storms on the way

Overnight, some fog develops as temps stay in the 60s with high humidity. All of New England will be gearing up for rain and storms for Thursday.