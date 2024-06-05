forecast

FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning in Maine

If you hear thunder, that means you're close enough for lightning to strike and it's time to seek shelter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our hot summer temperatures, increased humidity and an approaching warm front will combine ingredients for some thunderstorm activity Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in place for parts of western Maine Wednesday afternoon. See all weather alerts in your area here.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The greatest threat will be across Maine and New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon through sunset. Any storm that develops can bring heavy rain and lightning regardless of whether or not there is a warning with the storm.

Severe thunderstorm warning

A severe thunderstorm warning may be issued up north for a damaging wind or hail threat. As you head on a hike, to the lake or to the beach, keep an eye to the sky. And if you hear thunder, that means you're close enough for lightning to strike and it's time to seek shelter.

Once we lose the daytime heating after sunset, the storms fizzle as they move southeast and off the coast of Maine.

Rain, storms on the way

Overnight, some fog develops as temps stay in the 60s with high humidity. All of New England will be gearing up for rain and storms for Thursday. 

More weather-related stories

news 3 hours ago

World likely to blast beyond grim warming milestone in the next 5 years, UN weather agency says

news Jun 3

Khosla Ventures backs weather balloon startup that uses AI to upend forecasts

Climate change May 31

Vermont becomes 1st state to require oil companies pay for damage from climate change

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us